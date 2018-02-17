Officials to join CE visit

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau and Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau will join the Chief Executive's visit to Switzerland next week.

Mr Lau will accompany the Chief Executive to meet officials, the business sector and professionals, and visit financial and technology institutions in Zurich, Bern and Basel.

He will also take part in the World Economic Forum Annual Meeting in Davos and meet leading figures from other economies on January 24 and 25.

Mr Yau will join the visit on January 24 and attend the World Trade Organization Informal Ministerial Gathering on January 26.

The ministers will discuss how to ensure the WTO's relevance for all members and how the multilateral trading system can contribute to the world economy and sustainable development.

They will also share their assessment of the 11th WTO Ministerial Conference and views on the way ahead.

Mr Yau will first visit Brussels on January 22 and 23 to meet senior officials of the European Commission and Belgium.

He will also call on the Head of the Chinese Mission to the European Union and the Chinese Ambassador to Belgium, meet Belgium-Hong Kong Society Board Members and visit the Belgian Comic Strip Center.

The two secretaries will return to Hong Kong on January 27.