Education chief visits fun school

Campus TV: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung (back row, second left) visits St Edward’s Catholic Primary School in Kwun Tong.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited a primary school in Kwun Tong today to see how it uses game-based learning.

He went to St Edward's Catholic Primary School to tour its facilities, including its theatre, games room, activity room and TV studio, and see its learning activities like movie appreciation, robot coding, electronic darts and games. He also tried the school's virtual reality technology.

Mr Yeung said: "With the concerted effort of the Education Bureau and schools to promote STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) education and the adoption of related elements in various subjects and activities, classroom learning is no longer bounded by textbooks.

"The emphasis on thinking and hands-on activities has promoted students' interest in learning and problem-solving skills."

The bureau will provide schools with additional support through teaching resources and teacher training, he added.

He then visited the Jockey Club Harmony Link - Domestic Violence Prevention Centre, which is a social welfare organisation providing services for domestic violence victims.

Mr Yeung expressed his sorrow over the recent spate of child abuse cases.

He thanked social workers for rendering support to schools and teachers, and mobilising cross-discipline and cross-sector collaboration to protect children, support families in need and follow up on their welfare needs.

To enhance schools' ability to identify and handle abuse cases, the bureau, the Social Welfare Department and Police will organise four seminars in late January and early February.

It will also review the circular memorandum and the Operation Manual for Pre-Primary Institutions to provide education workers with more detailed and clearer guidelines, Mr Yeung added.

He also met Kwun Tong District Councillors to discuss education and district issues.