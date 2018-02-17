Dog adoption carnival to be held

Loyal companions: The Pets With Love Dog Adoption Carnival will be held at Lai Chi Kok Park on January 20 and 21.

The Agriculture, Fisheries & Conservation Department will co-host the Pets With Love Dog Adoption Carnival at Lai Chi Kok Park on January 20 and 21.

The carnival, which encourages animal adoption and responsible pet ownership, will be open from noon to 6pm.

It will feature detector dog performances, dog adoption and dog licensing services, vet consultations and guests sharing their pet ownership experiences.

Visitors can meet some of the dogs that are up for adoption.

Participants can bring their pet dogs which must be licensed, vaccinated and microchipped.

Admission is free.

