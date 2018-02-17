Traffic study needed for dev't

The Government will require project proponents to conduct assessments on traffic impact in North Lantau.

Secretary for Transport & Housing Frank Chan told legislators today that a number of large-scale developments planned for North Lantau will increase the population and traffic in the area.

"When handling such projects, the Government will require project proponents to conduct traffic impact assessments and put forward mitigation proposals so as to ensure the transport infrastructure in North Lantau could cope with the additional traffic flow brought by the new development projects."

Developments include the Tung Chung New Town Extension and top-side development at the Mass Transit Railway's Siu Ho Wan Depot.

Mr Chan added the Civil Engineering & Development Department is examining transport infrastructure and services on Lantau Island to look for ways to improve traffic.

The study will be completed early next year.