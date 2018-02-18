HK a mega-events centre

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah

The Volvo Ocean Race is the longest and toughest professional sporting event and one of the top three sailing competitions in the world.

We are proud to play host as a stopover city, and we have the first-ever participation of a Hong Kong team in the race.

I am really eager to see the seven participating teams competing in our iconic Victoria Harbour. Their presence in our own waters will reinforce Hong Kong's status as a centre for international sporting events.

For years, the Hong Kong (Special Administrative Region) Government has been committed to promoting sports through the staging of mega events.

The Volvo Ocean Race Hong Kong Stopover is awarded the "M" Mark status by our Major Sports Events Committee. It is also a celebration highlight of the 20th anniversary of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

With the aim to share the excitement with our people, there will be free admission for all during the Race Festival. Quite a number of activities can be expected and we hope that the public and our visitors will enjoy all the programmes.

Secretary for Home Affairs Lau Kong-wah gave these remarks at the opening ceremony of the Race Village for the Volvo Ocean Race on January 17.