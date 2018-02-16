CE toasts Housing Society

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Housing Society Chairman Marco Wu and members of its Executive Committee at Government House today.

Mrs Lam said the Housing Society is the Government's close partner in implementing housing policy.

She thanked the body for its work in providing public rental units and subsidised sale flats, and in assuming the unique role of "housing laboratory", addressing the housing needs of different groups in the community.

She reiterated the housing policies set out in her maiden Policy Address, saying the Government will build a housing ladder with a focus on home ownership, increase the supply of housing units based on the Long Term Housing Strategy, and optimise housing resources.

She was pleased to learn the Housing Society recently launched the pre-sale of 620 subsidised sale flats in Tuen Mun and Tseung Kwan O, and thanked it for exploring the initiative of allowing owners of its subsidised sale flats to rent out their homes with premium unpaid to needy families on a pilot basis.

She hopes the body continues supporting the Government's housing initiatives.