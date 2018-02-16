Creating shared value in HK

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

This is really a win-win-win project. We are talking about creating shared value not only connecting with the community, helping our youngsters by providing quality employment in the long term, but also of course helping our children in terms of after-school care services so their parents can focus on their work wholeheartedly, single-mindedly.

The whole project has to be underpinned by passion, support and also dedication. That's why I want to pay warm tribute to the Airport Authority and all the 15 strategic partners joining hands in making this project a reality.

We are talking about not just benefitting the airport in terms of employment, but also the whole Tung Chung community and also ethnic minority groups in Hong Kong which deserves our help.

I think, looking in the short to medium term, we have got a government transport subsidy scheme, likely to be rolled out in a year's time, providing subsidy for every commuter in Hong Kong spending more than $400 on Octopus card. You've got (a) 25% rebate, which means this will be another attraction, incentive, to overcome the barrier of distance and transportation to work at the airport.

And also slightly longer term, in three/four years' time, three years' time probably, the vehicular tunnel between Tuen Mun and Chen Lap Kok should be in operation. By then we can move the working population, particularly (the) work force in Tin Shui Wai, Yuen Long and Tuen Mun all the way to Chek Lap Kok Airport, in fact, the airport island, within 20 to 30 minutes without any disruption, any traffic jam at all.

All these will be happening in the next few years but it all boils down to collaboration, interaction and passion.

On this note, I thank the Airport Authority and everybody for helping this scheme and wish you every success. This will be a shining model for Hong Kong in terms of creating shared value.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the Hong Kong International Airport Extra Mile project launch ceremony on January 16.