CE meets economic pundits

Global insights: Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets 76th US Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew at the Chief Executive’s Office.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam met Asian Financial Forum speakers at the Chief Executive's Office today and yesterday.

The guests are experts from Mainland and overseas governments, regulatory authorities and finance sectors.

They include 76th US Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew, International Monetary Fund First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank President & Chairman Jin Liqun, China Securities Regulatory Commission Vice Chairman Jiang Yang, China Investment Corporation Vice Chairman & President Tu Guangshao, and Founder, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Vista Equity Partners Robert Smith.

Mrs Lam thanked them for sharing their insights with over 2,900 attendees at the two-day 11th Asian Financial Forum in Hong Kong.

They spoke on the global economic outlook, emerging innovations in financial technologies, the internationalisation of the renminbi and the impact to be brought by the Belt & Road Initiative.

Mrs Lam said growth and innovation are the two keywords underlying the theme of this year's forum, which are in line with Hong Kong's development.

She said Hong Kong, like the Asian region where growth and potential are boundless, and China is the engine of global economic growth, adding Hong Kong, which has been innovating into prosperity, needs to seize upon innovation to remain competitive.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government is committed to developing fintech to raise operational efficiency, generate new business opportunities and enhance customer experience, propelling further economic growth, she added.