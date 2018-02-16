Kowloon Tong site sold

The tender for a Kowloon Tong residential site has been awarded on a 50-year land grant at a premium of $12.451 billion, the Lands Department announced today.

New Kowloon Inland Lot No. 6579 at the Junction of Lung Cheung Road and Lion Rock Tunnel Road was awarded to Wharf (Holdings) subsidiary Alpha Pioneer.

It has an area of 11,262 sq m and is designated for private residential purposes.

The minimum and the maximum gross floor areas are 24,326 and 40,543 sq m.