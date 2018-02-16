Lunar eclipse set for Jan 31

Full view: A total lunar eclipse will occur in Hong Kong on January 31.

It will start at 6.50pm and end just after midnight.

The maximum eclipse will occur at 9.30pm.

It will be best observed at places with unobstructed easterly views.

The eclipse will be webcast live here.

The Space Museum, together with local astronomy organisations, will hold an observation activity on that day.

Telescopes will be set up on the Central & Western District Promenade (Central Section), in the Kowloon Park Piazza and in Sha Tin Park Main Plaza for the public to watch the eclipse.

The next total lunar eclipse observable in Hong Kong will be on July 28.