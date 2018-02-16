Elderly care vouchers available

The Social Welfare Department is inviting eligible seniors to apply for the third batch of 500 vouchers under the Pilot Scheme on Residential Care Service Voucher for the Elderly.

The scheme adopts the "money-following-the-user" principle to allow seniors to choose the residential care services provided by care homes.

Applicants will need to pay for the services according to their income and assets.

The scheme is being implemented in three phases to issue a total of 3,000 vouchers in five batches from 2017 to 2019.

Eighty-two care homes presently offer beds under the scheme after the first and the second phases were launched last year.

The voucher value is pitched at $12,609 per month for 2017-18. Eligible seniors can apply for them by February 12.

Successful applicants will be issued with the vouchers from March.

Click here for details.