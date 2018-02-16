Returning Officer checks eligibility

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has rebutted suggestions that a candidate's eligibility for the coming Legislative Council by-election can be decided by the Chief Executive.

Responding to media questions today on whether a disqualified lawmaker can join the by-election, Mrs Lam said the Returning Officer will exercise power in accordance with the law to decide a candidate's eligibility.

She reiterated the election will be conducted fairly and lawfully, adding the Returning Officer will seek legal advice when necessary.