CS inspects flood control works

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung today inspected the Happy Valley Underground Stormwater Storage Scheme to learn about flood prevention measures for Happy Valley and Wan Chai.

He saw the underground storm water storage tank, the control room, as well as the pump house and the green slope enveloping it, and was briefed on the project's background.

The storm water tank is equipped with Hong Kong's first smart water gate to monitor in real time the water level within the drainage system and the tide level at the outfall of the downstream system.

Storm water will be stored temporarily in the storm water storage tank, which has a capacity of 60,000 cubic metres, to relieve the discharge load of the downstream drainage system and thereby reduce the flooding risk.

The annual maximum amount of groundwater and rainwater that can be treated by the water harvesting system is about 220,000 cubic metres. The groundwater and rainwater harvested will mainly be used for irrigation, cleaning and flushing.

The scheme was conducted by the Drainage Services Department and brought into full commission in March last year, about a year ahead of schedule.

Coupled with other cost-saving measures, its construction cost was reduced by $90 million or about 8% of the final target cost. The approved project estimate is $1.07 billion.

Mr Cheung was pleased to learn the storm water storage tank played a vital role in preventing Happy Valley Recreation Ground and the Racecourse from flooding during the black rainstorm in October 2016 and Typhoon Hato last August when Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No. 10 was hoisted.

He was also glad to know the scheme enhanced flood prevention capacity and at the same time created a recreation area for the public.

Mr Cheung praised the department for its professionalism in developing world-class wastewater and stormwater drainage infrastructure economically and environmentally, thereby contributing significantly to Hong Kong's sustainable development.