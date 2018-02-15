Asian Financial Forum opens

Emerging technologies: Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau (left) moderates at a plenary session at the 11th Asian Financial Forum.

The 11th Asian Financial Forum opened today to look at ways to embrace innovation and technology to steer economic growth in Asia and beyond.

The two-day forum is being held by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government and the Trade Development Council.

More than 2,900 government officials, representatives from central banks and regulatory authorities, and finance and business leaders from around the world are attending the event.

Addressing the forum's opening session, Chief Executive Carrie Lam highlighted Hong Kong's role as a premier international financial centre, adding Hong Kong must set its vision far and wide, guided by strong leadership and a coherent strategy for consolidating its strengths and opening up new horizons.

She said the HKSAR Government attaches great importance to financial technologies with a view to enhancing Hong Kong's competitiveness to tap opportunities amid the wealth creation process of China's growth.

Financial Secretary Paul Chan, speaking at the forum's cocktail reception, said Hong Kong is ready to capture the ample opportunities ahead with its development of fintech and a regulatory regime keeping pace with the times.

Secretary for Financial Services & the Treasury James Lau chaired two plenary sessions and exchanged insights with finance ministers, regulators and leading figures of international financial institutions on how Asia can leverage innovation to maintain growth and drive the global economy.

Among the highlights of the first day was the luncheon keynote speech delivered by the 76th US Secretary of the Treasury Jacob Lew on the economic outlook of the US and the global market, while First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund David Lipton delivered a keynote address on Asia's economic outlook.