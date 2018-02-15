Election eligibility will be lawful

The Returning Officer will exercise power in accordance with the law in deciding a candidate's eligibility for the coming Legislative Council by-election.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip made the statement today in response to media questions on whether a disqualified lawmaker can join the by-election.

He told reporters there is an established mechanism to determine a person's eligibility and a nomination's validity, and the Returning Officer will seek legal advice when necessary.

On the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government's relationship with the Liaison Office of the Central People's Government in the HKSAR, Mr Nip said the HKSAR Government is responsible for governing Hong Kong in accordance with the Basic Law. The Liaison Office has its role and responsibilities as entrusted by the Central Government.

He said there are increasing areas involving close liaison with Mainland authorities, and the Liaison Office is performing its liaison role and supporting the HKSAR Government in different areas.

"My bureau, and also other bureaus as well, will continue to enhance our liaison and co-operation with the Central People's Government, the relevant ministries and also the provincial governments, for example in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area, the Belt & Road Initiative and also in areas like environmental protection or people studying, working or living in the Mainland."