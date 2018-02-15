By-election nominations to open

By-election nominations for the Legislative Council Hong Kong Island, Kowloon West and New Territories East geographical constituencies, and the Architectural, Surveying, Planning & Landscape functional constituency will be accepted from January 16 to 29.

The by-election will be held to fill four vacancies for each of the three geographical constituencies and one in the functional constituency.

A poll will be held on March 11 if there is more than one validly nominated candidate for a geographical or functional constituency.

A nominee must be a registered geographical constituency elector aged 21 or above, ordinarily residing in Hong Kong for the three years immediately before the nomination.

A nominee for the functional constituency by-election must also be a registered elector for, or have a substantial connection with, that functional constituency.

For the geographical constituency by-election, a nominee must be a Chinese citizen who is a Hong Kong permanent resident with no right of abode in a foreign country, while the candidature in the functional constituency is open to Hong Kong permanent residents who are not Chinese nationals or who have the right of abode in a foreign country.

The nominees must personally hand in the completed nomination forms and the election deposit to the Returning Officers within the nomination period.

Nomination forms are available at District Offices, the Returning Officer's office or Registration & Electoral Office offices in Wan Chai and Kwun Tong.

They can also be downloaded here.