Global yacht race spotlights HK

Landmark event: Commissioner for Sports Yeung Tak-keung says Hong Kong’s hosting of part of the Volvo Ocean Race is a boon for the city’s global sailing status.

Maritime mirth: Volvo Ocean Race mascot Wisdom will be a part of the family fun in the Race Village at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.

Hong Kong's iconic skyline will be the backdrop for the round-the-world Volvo Ocean Race as competitors make port in Victoria Harbour later this month.

Local sailing fanatics and curious onlookers will be able to catch the prestigious race in Hong Kong waters for the first time.

The carnivalesque Race Village will be set up at Kai Tak Cruise Terminal. Opening to the public on January 17, the village will feature a host of fun and informative activities and displays.

The event is one of the celebratory activities marking the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region's 20th anniversary.

Heroes' welcome

The ultimate test for sailors, the race covers 45,000 nautical miles in four oceans. The eight months of racing make it the world's longest sporting event.

For the first time in its 44-year history, its competitors will sail into Hong Kong.

The seven yachts, measuring over 20 metres in length, are expected to enter Victoria Harbour on January 20 after sailing for about 18 days from Melbourne.

Hong Kong Sailing Federation President Tong Yui-shing said: "How can this boat, this group of boats, can use natural power, just wind, to (go) all the way around the world? That is something really, really new and Hong Kong residents should take this opportunity to have a look.

"We would like to have the hosting city (welcoming) this group of heroes," Mr Tong said.

"I think most sailors' dream to have one day come true (is) sailing into Hong Kong harbour and (racing) in the harbour."

A Hong Kong team is competing in the race for the first time, giving spectators even more to cheer about.

Local interest

Commissioner for Sports Yeung Tak-keung said the event will boost local interest in sailing and water sports.

"By hosting the stopover in Hong Kong, the local people will have the chance to watch the boats to experience by themselves what ocean sailing is about."

Mr Yeung said the city's harbour, coupled with the Government's support, makes Hong Kong ripe for developing water sports.

The city will soon host two new international aquatic events - the 2019 World Rowing Coastal Championships and the 2020 Asian Dragon Boat Championship.

Royal Hong Kong Yacht Club Vice Commodore John Woo agreed the Volvo Ocean Race will boost sailing's profile in the city and residents will develop an appreciation for the challenges involved in harnessing the wind's power at sea.

"You can actually go away from the busy lifestyle of the city in half an hour, we have so many gorgeous coastlines," Mr Woo said.

"(For) sailing, you require a special skill set, you require intelligence, and you have to collaborate with your crew and you have to respect nature."

Family fun

Residents will be able to watch the sailboats race to the finishing line on January 20 from the Race Village which will have free entry, entertainment and interactive exhibitions.

Volvo Ocean Race Hong Kong Stopover Port Director Grant Calder said the village will also boast a movie dome and a cross section of a sailboat.

"It's going to be 15 days of full schedule of entertainment events."

A free concert featuring pop singers Sammi Cheng, Gin Lee and Ellen Loo will also be held at the village.

It can be accessed by special ferry services from Central, Kwun Tong and North Point, and by bus from Kowloon Tong and Yau Tong.

The 13th edition of the event, the race started in Alicante, Spain, on October 22. It will stop at 12 host cities and finish at The Hague in the Netherlands in June.