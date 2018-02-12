Patrick Nip visits Jiangmen

Bay view: Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip (right) meets Standing Committee of the CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee member Yi Zhongqiang in Jiangmen.

Secretary for Constitutional & Mainland Affairs Patrick Nip visited Jiangmen today.

He met Standing Committee of the CPC Jiangmen Municipal Committee member Yi Zhongqiang and the Vice Mayor of the Jiangmen Municipal Government Xu Xiaoxiong to discuss the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Bay Area.

He also toured a facility belonging to a Hong Kong food company and discussed ways to benefit from the bay area's development with the firm's representatives.

Mr Nip later travelled to Guangzhou South Station to inspect its train ticketing machines for Hong Kong residents.

He said the Government has been following up on measures to help Hong Kong people study, work and live on the Mainland.