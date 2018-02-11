CE working on convenience measures

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she will strive to have more measures implemented to increase the level of convenience for Hong Kong people working, studying and living on the Mainland.

During her Legislative Council Question & Answer Session today, Mrs Lam said the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government always listens to the needs of Hong Kong people living on the Mainland.

It then reports their needs to the Hong Kong & Macao Affairs Office.

Mrs Lam said she will visit Beijing at the end of this month, not only to follow up on these measures but to look at more possible initiatives to help Hong Kong people on the Mainland.

She believes more specific measures can be introduced.

Two lots of initiatives have been announced since President Xi Jinping asked ministries to introduce more measures in his July 1 speech, she added.