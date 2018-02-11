Rational co-location discussion urged

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called for the Hong Kong and Mainland legal sectors to debate the co-location arrangement in a rational manner.

Speaking at her Legislative Council Question & Answer Session today, Mrs Lam said the National People's Congress Standing Committee is the highest state organ and its decision to approve the work between Hong Kong and the Mainland to implement the co-location plan for the Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link has a firm legal basis.

She said allegations the decision lacks legal foundation are irrational and unfounded.

She said some people still do not understand the constitutional order of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region after its return to the Motherland, adding they only interpret it in their own way.

Noting the NPCSC's decision involved a number of issues, Mrs Lam hopes the local legal sector and Mainland experts and scholars debate their views in a rational manner.

Through communication, she believes the local legal sector will understand the NPCSC decision was not made out of malice and Mainland legal experts will understand the local sector's worries.

Mrs Lam reiterated the co-location arrangement is essential for Hong Kong to enjoy the social and economic benefits to be brought by the XRL, adding the railway will facilitate Hong Kong's involvement in the country's development plan.