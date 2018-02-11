CE urges tolerance

Chief Executive Carrie Lam has called for tolerance towards Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng.

Speaking at her Legislative Council Question & Answer Session today, Mrs Lam said Ms Cheng responded promptly and co-operated fully with the Buildings Department when unauthorised building works were found at her home.

Mrs Lam said many changes have been made to policies regarding illegal structures in the past decade.

The overwhelming opinion is that Ms Cheng is well qualified and has the experience to be Secretary for Justice, Mrs Lam said, adding people should allow Ms Cheng to deal with the building issue quickly so she can focus on her duties.