Rectification proposal submitted: SJ

Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng has sent a rectification proposal regarding unauthorised building works found on her property to the Buildings Department for approval.

Speaking to the media tonight, Ms Cheng said department officers and an authorised professional found unapproved structures on her property yesterday and both sides held a meeting today discussing the rectification proposal.

She said as soon as it is approved, works can start to ensure the property complies with the authorised plans.

Ms Cheng said she bought the property in 2008 because it was already renovated. However, she admitted she should have had a professional inspect the building at the time.

"At that point in time I was involved in a number of projects as well as a number of community services.

"I could have done better. I could have spent more time and perhaps thought about whatever has happened, to engage an authorised person to go and inspect the property before I take possession of it."

She apologised for the oversight and hopes the public can understand.

"That is something that I have to say that I could improve on my performance. This particular incident has given me a lot to learn and actually allowed me to strengthen myself in performing my duties as the Secretary of Justice in the future."

She said she will not resign and hopes to settle the issue as soon as possible and focus on her work.