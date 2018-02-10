Joshua Law visits CAD

Air navigation: Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law (centre) visits the Civil Aviation Department, accompanied by Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li (left).

Secretary for the Civil Service Joshua Law visited the Civil Aviation Department today to meet its management and frontline staff.

He met Director-General of Civil Aviation Simon Li and directorate staff.

Mr Law was updated on the department's work in regulating civil aviation activities and in providing air traffic control and air navigation services.

He then toured the Air Traffic Control Centre where he was briefed on the key features and operation of the new Air Traffic Management System.

He also visited the Personnel Licensing Office which arranges flight crew licence examinations and issues licences for flight crews and aircraft maintenance engineers.

Concluding the visit, Mr Law held a tea gathering with staff representatives of various grades.

He encouraged them to continue to provide quality services to the public.