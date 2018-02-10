Allowance age limit to remain

The Government has no plan to lower the age requirement for the Old Age Allowance to ensure the sustainability of the social security system.

Secretary for Labour & Welfare Dr Law Chi-kwong told lawmakers today the scheme is non-means-tested, providing $1,325 to eligible people aged 70 or above per month to meet their special needs arising from old age.

The Census & Statistics Department forecasts the number of people aged 70 or above to increase from 770,000 in 2016 to 1.86 million in 2036, and to 2.18 million in 2066.

Dr Law said the growing elderly population will mean the number of Old Age Allowance beneficiaries and public funds involved will continue to increase.

"Having considered the sustainability of the social security system, the Government has no plan to lower the age requirement of the Old Age Allowance."

He added the Government has implemented numerous targeted measures to support the elderly in financial need in recent years, including the Old Age Living Allowance and the Higher Old Age Living Allowance.