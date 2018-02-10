Winter flu season starts

The Centre for Health Protection has called on the public to step up precautions as Hong Kong has officially entered the winter flu season.

The centre said today the city’s seasonal influenza activity has continued to rise in the past week and has exceeded the baseline level.

The influenza viruses circulating recently were predominantly influenza B, with low influenza A activity.

It added the percentage of positive specimens it received increased from 9.76% in the week ending December 30 to more than 15% the following week.

During the same period, the overall admission rate with principal diagnosis of influenza in public hospitals increased from 0.26 per 10,000 people to 0.40.

Twenty-four adult severe influenza cases and 10 deaths have been reported so far this year, up until yesterday.

The centre urged the public to receive the seasonal flu shot as soon as possible and to maintain personal and environmental hygiene.