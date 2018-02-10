Fair action promised on structures

The investigation into suspected illegal structures at the home of Secretary for Justice Teresa Cheng will be handled impartially, promptly and lawfully.

Secretary for Development Michael Wong made the statement today after Buildings Department officers found several structures in Ms Cheng's Tuen Mun home that might have been made without authorisation.

"Cases concerning any individual, including famous individuals, including government officials, will be handled by the Buildings Department in accordance with the relevant legal provisions and also the relevant policy and practices."

Mr Wong said if a case involves a person of sensitivity, the department can deal with it more expeditiously.

"Insofar as the relevant standards and the legal provisions and the procedures are concerned, they are entirely the same. I have total confidence that the Buildings Department will continue to deal with the case impartially."