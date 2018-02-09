CE visits ICAC

Chief Executive Carrie Lam visited the Independent Commission Against Corruption headquarters today.

She toured the Operations Department, including the report centre which operates 24 hours a day handling complaints and enquiries from the public, and the video interview room.

She was briefed on complaint handling procedures, investigation strategies and the computer forensic services provided to frontline investigators.

Mrs Lam then visited the Community Relations Department and the Corruption Prevention Department to learn about their anti-graft efforts and promotion of anti-corruption messages through various channels.

She said she was pleased to note that in addition to conducting local work, the ICAC, in support of the country's Belt & Road Initiative, also shares its rich experience in fighting corruption in Hong Kong with regions and countries along the Belt & Road to enhance their integrity.

Mrs Lam also met ICAC investigators, recruits and staff representatives to listen to their views.

She said: "A corruption-free environment is of paramount importance to the prosperity and stability of Hong Kong.

"I am grateful to ICAC colleagues for their tireless efforts, distinguished professionalism and team spirit in their all-out fight against corruption by embracing the approach of law enforcement, prevention and community education, making Hong Kong a city internationally renowned for its clean governance.

"In the face of new challenges as the community progresses, I am confident that the ICAC will move with the times and stay vigilant to safeguard the integrity of Hong Kong in a fair and impartial manner."