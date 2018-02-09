Fashion hub to be set up

Grooming talent: Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (right) announces the Government’s plan to launch a design and fashion hub in Sham Shui Po.

The Government will set up a design and fashion hub in Sham Shui Po to foster a new generation of designers and transform the area into a fashion landmark.

The project, announced by Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau today, will be located on a site that is being revitalised by the Urban Renewal Authority and will have a usable floor area of 3,600 sq m.

Mr Yau said the district has a long history in the trading of fabric and garments and is a popular destination for local fashion and design enthusiasts.

"The Government wants to make use of Sham Shui Po - this very unique ecosystem - and develop a design and fashion connect which serves the purpose of nurturing talents in both design and fashion design, creating a synergy between these designers with the industry," he said.

The hub will provide up-and-coming designers a space to refine their skills and creative abilities and also to showcase their design products and stage design-related activities.

The Government will brief the Sham Shui Po District Council about the proposal on January 16.