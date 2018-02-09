Taxi service quality group formed

The Government announced the establishment of the Committee on Taxi Service Quality today.

Chaired by Commissioner for Transport Mable Chan, the committee will serve as a platform to discuss strategies and measures to enhance the service quality of 18,000 taxis.

It will advise the Government on various initiatives, including updating the service standards and guidelines for taxi drivers, reviewing sanctions for taxi malpractices, enhancing customer service training courses for drivers, and introducing measures to improve efficiency and service quality through the use of technology.

The committee is comprised of non-official members from various sectors, including the taxi trade, the Legislative Council, District Councils, academia, the Consumer Council, the Tourism Board and groups representing the disabled.

Its first term will run for three years.

