Tech park meeting held

Inno-initiatives: Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang (left) and Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng (right) co-chair the third meeting of the Joint Task Force on the Development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park.

Secretary for Innovation & Technology Nicholas Yang co-chaired a meeting to discuss the development of the Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation & Technology Park today.

The third meeting for the tech park in the Lok Ma Chau Loop, also co-chaired by Shenzhen Vice Mayor Ai Xuefeng, saw the two sides review the project's progress and future work arrangements.

Both sides agreed that a chief executive officer, who will look over daily operations and guide the park's development, will need to be recruited.

Permanent Secretary for Innovation & Technology Cheuk Wing-hing and Commissioner for Innovation & Technology Annie Choi also attended the meeting.