Gov't safeguards judicial autonomy

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the Government will safeguard judicial independence and uphold the rule of law in Hong Kong.

Speaking before today's Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam said the rule of law is Hong Kong's most important core value and judicial independence is a cornerstone for safeguarding it.

She added it is unacceptable to attack the judicial system, to interfere with judicial independence or to make threats against judges.

Mrs Lam also rejected calls to set up an institution to monitor the judiciary and described such suggestions to be irrational and against the Basic Law.