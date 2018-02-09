CE has full confidence in SJ

Chief Executive Carrie Lam says she has full confidence Teresa Cheng is a suitable Secretary for Justice.

Speaking to the media before today’s Executive Council meeting, Mrs Lam responded to questions concerning suspected illegal structures at Ms Cheng’s home.

The Chief Executive emphasised that Ms Cheng reported the alleged unauthorised building works to her immediately.

“I do not feel this is an integrity issue, and that's why it will not compromise Teresa's position as the Secretary for Justice. I will just want to say this to the members of the public: it is now very difficult to really attract talented people to come into the administration because of the political situation, and that's why people describe this situation as being a very hot kitchen.

“For a very successful lawyer with international reputation like Teresa to make up her mind to join my team is a very difficult and tough decision which could only be made with one purpose in mind, and that is to serve the people of Hong Kong and to serve the country.

“I'm sure that she will be able to handle her future duties as the Secretary for Justice with my full confidence.”

Mrs Lam urged the public to give her new minister space and time to sort out the issue.