KS Wong visits Sai Kung

Going green : Secretary for the Environment KS Wong visits the Christian & Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Secondary School in Tseung Kwan O and learns about its green kitchen project.

Secretary for the Environment KS Wong learned about a school’s green initiatives and toured a football training centre being built on a revitalised landfill during a visit to Sai Kung today.

Mr Wong first visited the Christian & Missionary Alliance Sun Kei Secondary School to learn about its initiatives to promote environmental education, including its green kitchen project and utilising food waste processors.

He then toured the Jockey Club Hong Kong Football Association Football Training Centre, which is under construction at the restored Tseung Kwan O Stage I Landfill.

Mr Wong said recreational facilities or other innovative proposals could be developed at restored landfills to benefit the public.

He wrapped up his visit by meeting with District Councillors to gauge their views on Sai Kung’s environmental issues.

Mr Wong said the Government will continue to co-operate with all District Councils and stakeholders to promote waste reduction.