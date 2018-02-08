Edward Yau visits Kowloon City

Skills demonstration : Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau (left) observes a training session on paper box production during a visit to the Factory for the Blind.

Secretary for Commerce & Economic Development Edward Yau visited Kowloon City today to inspect popular tourist and shopping spots and tour a factory which employs visually-impaired people.

He toured the Factory for the Blind operated by the Hong Kong Society for the Blind and was briefed on the factory’s job training, which helps the visually impaired and disabled become self-reliant.

Mr Yau viewed training sessions on paper box production, product packaging, and filing tag production.

The factory also operates a local brand called 19 Mok Cheong Street which sells canvas products made by the disabled.

He then inspected various popular tourist and shopping spots in the district.

Mr Yau also met District Councillors to discuss local tourism, transportation and the use of the Kai Tak Cruise Terminal.