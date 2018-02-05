Teresa Cheng named justice secy

The Central People’s Government today approved Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s nomination of Teresa Cheng as the next Secretary for Justice.

Ms Cheng will be replacing Rimsky Yuen who will leave the position on January 6.

Mrs Lam expressed confidence in Ms Cheng, saying she is a seasoned Senior Counsel in private practice with rich experience in international arbitration and mediation.

Mrs Lam said: “She is a high achiever in the legal profession and communicates well with all. Over the years, she has been very active in public service.

“Through her chairmanship and membership of a range of important committees of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government, she is well-versed in government affairs and has earned the respect of civil servants.

“I have every confidence that she will make a very competent Secretary for Justice."

The Chief Executive also paid tribute to Mr Yuen for his outstanding performance and thanked him for his contribution to the city during his five-and-a-half year tenure.

She called Mr Yuen a pillar of strength in upholding the rule of law in Hong Kong.

“In the face of the heavy workload and many arduous tasks during his tenure of some five years, he has taken it all in his stride and served the community selflessly with all his heart.

“He has also spared no effort in promoting Hong Kong as a regional centre for legal services and dispute resolution.

“With his distinguished leadership and strong team spirit, he commands the respect and admiration of all the Secretaries of Department and Directors of Bureau, as well as civil servants,” Mrs Lam added.

