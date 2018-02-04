High Court to boost security

Enhanced security measures will be introduced at the High Court Building from January 31 to ensure the safety of judges, staff and the public.

People accessing floors with courtrooms must go through a metal detector and bag inspections. They will also be prohibited from bringing in drinks.

The Judiciary said it has considered operational efficiency when implementing the safety measures and there will be a dedicated lane used to screen frequent court users such as legal representatives and the media.

It added that screening measures introduced at the Family Court since November 15 have been working smoothly and security arrangements may gradually be introduced in other court buildings.