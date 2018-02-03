Property sales down 5.8%

The Land Registry recorded 7,158 sale and purchase agreements for all building units in December, down 5.8% on November and up 2.7% year-on-year.

The total consideration for sale and purchase agreements in December was $86.6 billion, up 29.9% on November and 82.3% higher for the same month in 2016.

Of the sale and purchase agreements, 5,337 were for residential units, down 6.3% on the previous month and up 50.3% year-on-year.

The total consideration for residential units was $52 billion, down 3.5% compared with November and up 58.1% year-on-year.

The public made 382,565 land register searches during the month.