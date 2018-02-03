Men jailed for smuggling agarwood

Seized chips: A haul of 4.4kg of agarwood wood chips are confiscated at the control point on December 31.

Endangered species: Customs officials seize 2.2kg of incense tree wood chips at Shenzhen Bay Control Point on December 28.

Two travellers have been sentenced to six-week and four-week jail terms for illegally exporting agarwood, which is classified as an endangered species.

The men were separately convicted for illegally exporting an endangered species at Tuen Mun Magistry today and on December 29.

Customs officers seized 4.4kg of agarwood wood chips and 2.2kg of incense tree wood chips from the men’s backpacks at Shenzhen Bay Control Point on December 31 and 28.

The seized wood chips were worth $352,000 and $176,000.

Under the Protection of Endangered Species of Animals & Plants Ordinance, the maximum penalty for illegally importing or exporting the wood species is two years’ imprisonment and a $5 million fine.

