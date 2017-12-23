More support for ethnic minorities

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

This is more than a carnival. It is a gathering to show and demonstrate Hong Kong’s social inclusiveness and of course our acceptance of respect for ethnic minorities. Let me remind everybody here no matter where you come from, from Pakistan, India, Nepal, Philippines, Africa and so on, if you make Hong Kong your home, you are part of Hong Kong. You are part of us. No different from any Hong Kong citizens, so you are part of Hong Kong. Treat Hong Kong as a home.

The Government actually attaches great importance to the well-being of ethnic minorities in Hong Kong. We have been investing more, in terms of education, in terms of employment, social services and also all sorts of support services for ethnic minorities.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at a poon choi feast and carnival held by the Hong Kong Community Network on December 23.