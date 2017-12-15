HK can welcome more travellers

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

In recent years, we have witnessed a monumental shift of hospitality business to Asia. Our increasing popularity as a tourist destination is attributable to many factors. Apart from the traditional, welcoming and vibrant oriental culture, the credit should also go to, for example, more airline options and better flight deals, more advanced airports, more developed city infrastructure, enriched attractions and, of course, nicer hotels. Here in Hong Kong, our city's close connection with Mainland China has enabled us to enjoy a share of its remarkable growth and prosperity. As an event capital of Asia, Hong Kong is well positioned to ride the wave and welcome more travellers from around the globe. However, it would not have been possible without the concerted efforts of the hospitality industry and academia.

For over 35 years, the School of Hotel & Tourism Management of Polytechnic University has been committed to achieving global excellence in hospitality and tourism education. Now it is a symbol of excellence well recognised regionally and internationally. We take pride in PolyU's achievement as one of the first education institutions to receive the United Nations World Tourism Organization's TedQual Certification, which is a clear assurance and endorsement of high-quality tourism education, training and research. Starting as a diploma-conferring department, the school is now proudly ranked the world's best by the ShanghaiRanking's Global Ranking of Academic Subjects 2017. It is also among the top three "Hospitality & Leisure Management" institutions globally in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2017.

In 2012, the school made a wise move to establish its own hotel, the Hotel ICON, which has become the heart of the school's innovative approach to hospitality and tourism education, and an anchor to its leadership role in hospitality research. In recognition of the breakthrough it has made in both teaching and research, the school has been bestowed the McCool Breakthrough Award by the International Council on Hotel, Restaurant & Institutional Education.

Today, we are gathered here to witness another historic moment of the school. This building we are in now will take on a new title to become the Mr & Mrs Chan Chak Fu Building. The naming of the building after Hong Kong's pioneer hotelier and the school's benefactor illustrates the strong synergies and close partnerships between the school and the industry that form the key to their shared success. In fact, such close ties with the industry and the community as a whole are probably the most important success formula of PolyU as it fulfils its vision of becoming a leading university that excels in professional education, applied research and partnership for the betterment of Hong Kong, the nation and the world.

However, to sustain the success, it is imperative to always gear up to meet the changing challenges and needs of our society. This also echoes the fundamental principle that the Government holds to spearhead our city's progress. The Chief Executive's inaugural Policy Address has outlined our vision to develop a high value-added and diversified economy while strengthening the traditional economic pillars in the face of fierce competition from our counterparts. We will press ahead (with) the development of Hong Kong (into a) world-class premier tourist destination. Apart from maintaining a steady growth in visitor numbers, we will spare no effort to attract more high-yield overnight visitors to ensure the balanced, sustainable development of the industry as a whole. Travellers will look for good hotel services and facilities, and understandably so. On this front we count on your continuous support.

