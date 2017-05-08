Safeguarding press freedom

none

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung

The Newspaper Society of Hong Kong organises the Hong Kong News Awards every year to give recognition to the outstanding achievements and professionalism of journalists in Hong Kong. I am pleased to see the Hong Kong News Awards growing from strength to strength, from only two sections of awards at the beginning to today's four sections of a total of 75 awards. The awards are vivid proof of Hong Kong's enhancing quality in news reporting.

Hong Kong is a free, open and pluralistic society. Freedom of speech, of the press and of publication, as enshrined in Article 27 of the Basic Law, is the cornerstone of Hong Kong's continuous success as an international metropolis. The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Government (HKSAR) is committed to safeguarding these vital core values of Hong Kong. We will continue to partner with the press and the media to make Hong Kong flourish and thrive.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the HKSAR. It is an important milestone in the development of Hong Kong. Under the theme of "Together • Progress • Opportunity", we will make use of this special occasion to demonstrate the successful implementation of the "one country, two systems", to build stronger community spirit and to strengthen our confidence to master opportunities and move towards the future. We will continue to work closely with our friends here for the betterment of Hong Kong.

I warmly congratulate the awardees of this year's Hong Kong News Awards. I wish this annual remarkable event continuous success. Thank you very much.

Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung gave these remarks at the Hong Kong News Awards 2016 presentation luncheon.