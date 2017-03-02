Liangzhu culture expo opens

An exhibition on ancient Chinese culture has opened at the Flagstaff House Museum of Tea Ware.

It features over 100 artefacts from Liangzhu culture, which originated in the Yangtze River Delta. It includes carved burial jades, stone farming tools and black pottery.

Speaking at the opening ceremony today, Under Secretary for Home Affairs Florence Hui said the curated artworks reflect the spirit and creativity of the Liangzhu people, revealing the glorious achievements of their ancient civilisation.

The Liangzhu of southern China are an ancient civilisation of the Neolithic age. They disappeared about 4,000 years ago.

The relics allow visitors to learn about the daily life, religious beliefs and customs of the Liangzhu, and understand the importance of the ancient civilisation to the development of Chinese culture.

The exhibition is organised by the Hong Kong Museum of Art and the Zhejiang Provincial Museum.

It is one of the events celebrating the 20th anniversary of the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and runs until May 30.

