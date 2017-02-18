HK SciFest 2017 opens

The annual science education programme HK SciFest opened today.

It offers a wide range of activities including science drama shows, game booths, movie screenings, workshops and exhibitions to arouse public interest in science.

The event is presented by the Leisure & Cultural Services Department and organised by the Science Museum.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Leisure & Cultural Services Director Michelle Li said the annual event aims to promote popular science and help the public understand the close relationship between science and people.

The theme for this year’s event is Medicine and Health.

A series of thematic programmes will be organised, including visits to Lui Seng Chun in Mongkok, which is the Hong Kong Baptist University's Chinese medicine school, and the Taipingshan Medical Heritage Trail to let visitors trace the development of local medical history in the Tai Ping Shan and Sai Ying Pun districts.

Offering over 170 science-related activities, HK SciFest 2017 runs until April 23.