Music course applications open

The Leisure & Cultural Services Department’s Music Office outreach music interest courses are open for application until January 18.

Places in more than 100 Chinese and Western musical instrument courses and workshops are on offer.

A new course will introduce famous composers, their masterpieces and the characteristics of the four periods of classical music.

Course participants will learn about music theories through different visual materials and listening maps.

They will also have the chance to create music and interact with masterpieces.

Click here for details.