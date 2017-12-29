New CityU Council head named

The Government today announced the appointment of Lester Garson Huang as City University Council Chairman for a three-year term starting January 1.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung said Mr Huang is devoted to public service particularly in education where he serves as the Standing Committee on Language Education & Research Chairman and Education Commission member.

"I am confident Mr Huang will be able to lead CityU to scale new heights in the years to come," he said.

Mr Yeung also thanked outgoing chairman Herman Hu for his contribution to the university.