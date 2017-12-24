Spreading the art of laughter

Meeting demand: Employees Retraining Board Senior Manager Caroline Lee says clown performance is increasing in popularity so advanced courses in the art have been introduced.

Meeting demand: Employees Retraining Board Senior Manager Caroline Lee says clown performance is increasing in popularity so advanced courses in the art have been introduced.

Show time: DG is among the 30 students who have enrolled in the Employees Retraining Board's new courses in advanced clown performance since April.

Show time: DG is among the 30 students who have enrolled in the Employees Retraining Board's new courses in advanced clown performance since April.

Having a ball: Juggling, plate spinning and diabolo are DG's favourite tricks.

Having a ball: Juggling, plate spinning and diabolo are DG's favourite tricks.

Wow factor: "DG" Wong Sik-hung (centre) says the Employees Retraining Board's clown performance courses have helped him hone his skills in wowing audiences.

Wow factor: "DG" Wong Sik-hung (centre) says the Employees Retraining Board's clown performance courses have helped him hone his skills in wowing audiences.

Twenty-three-year-old Wong Sik-hung has plenty of tricks up his sleeve, including a flair for diabolo, plate spinning and juggling.

Wong, who goes by the nickname "DG", has been fascinated by juggling since he was young.

To stay on the ball, DG always works on perfecting his craft.

"I keep doing research on the Internet and watch juggling competition videos to learn more tricks."

Clowning around

After graduating from secondary school in 2014, he decided to make juggling a career.

He took the Foundation Certificate in Clown Performer Training course held by the Employees Retraining Board and shone with his innate talent.

"I learned different skills such as putting on clown makeup, making funny facial expressions, body movement, magic, juggling with rings and balls, and performing in a comedic manner.

"Most importantly, I learned how to interact with the audience.

"For example, we invite audience members up on stage during our shows. We cannot force them to participate, so I learned techniques on how to encourage people to volunteer. It is the first step to connect with the audience."

Skills step up

The Foundation Certificate in Clown Performer Training course involves 172 hours of training. There have been 350 graduates since the programme started in 2014.

The Employees Retraining Board now offers Certificate in Advanced Clown Performance Skills courses specialising in makeup, juggling, balloon twisting and magic.

Aspiring to fulfil his dream of becoming a juggling master, DG is among 30 students who have enrolled in the new programmes since April.

"Juggling is difficult to learn. I spend most of my free time practising and it is great when my hard work is recognised.

"When I perform in front of large crowds, I feel successful when they applaud and laugh. I hope more Hong Kong people will learn about juggling."

He now delights clients and audiences with his juggling act in shopping malls and community centres and also teaches workshops in schools around Hong Kong.

Boosting potential

Employees Retraining Board Senior Manager Caroline Lee said as clown performance is becoming increasingly popular, the board decided to introduce the advanced courses.

"Clown performers are often invited to festive occasions, shows in malls, private parties, etc.

"We have a foundation certificate training already, and we heard from our stakeholders that some advanced courses may be required for the practitioners for them to master advanced skills in clown performance."

As of last year the board provides more than 700 full-time, half-day and evening training courses across 28 industries.

These programmes have attracted more than 122,000 trainees, with an employment rate of more than 80% for graduates.

To cater to Hong Kong's aging population, this year the board launched new training courses for the elderly service industry, such as occupational therapy and elderly residential care.