Music subsidy scheme opens

The Music Office of the Leisure & Cultural Services Department is inviting applications from music groups for the School Care Subsidy Scheme 2017-18 to give free performances.

Chosen candidates will receive a maximum subsidy of $2,000 to cover costs of each musical performance, to be staged on or before May 31. The application deadline is January 15.

The scheme is open to groups from local kindergartens, primary, secondary, special schools, and tertiary institutions to hold activities for beneficiaries of registered social welfare organisations in Hong Kong.

Outstanding teams will also be invited to perform at the Gala Concert to be held on July 14.

Applications will be evaluated according to the proposed activity's feasibility, ingenuity and interactive elements, as well as the music group's prior experience in organising and performing at events for the underprivileged.

