HK students win science medals

Gifted youths: Hong Kong students show their medals won in the International Junior Science Olympiad.

Hong Kong students have won three gold and three silver medals at the International Junior Science Olympiad.

More than 279 students from 48 countries and regions participated in the Olympiad in the Netherlands from December 4 to 11.

Open to students aged 15 or below, the competition covered physics, chemistry and biology, testing their analytical and problem-solving skills.

Chau Chun-wang from St Margaret's Co-educational English Secondary & Primary School, Chow King-ngai from La Salle College, and Rodman Poon from Pui Ching Middle School each won a gold medal.

Kelvin Lo from St Paul's Co-educational College, Ng Sze-mai from Diocesan Girls' School, and Yip Yan-ming from PLK Centenary Li Shiu Chung Memorial College each won a silver medal.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung congratulated the Hong Kong team on their outstanding performance, saying their achievements show Hong Kong students' unlimited potential in science and technology.

"The Education Bureau will continue to support learning activities related to science, technology and mathematics so more Hong Kong students can acquire rich knowledge and skills and become the new generation of leaders in the development of science and innovation in Hong Kong," he added.