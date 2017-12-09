Kevin Yeung visits Wong Tai Sin

Health and safety: Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung officiates at the Fire Prevention & Heart Saving Carnival 2017.

Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung visited Wong Tai Sin today to tour a secondary school and officiate at a health and safety carnival.

He toured the Sheng Kung Hui St Benedict's School campus and spoke to students about their school life and aspirations.

Mr Yeung then officiated at the Fire Prevention & Heart Saving Carnival 2017 and viewed its exhibits on fire and ambulance services.

Noting the event's objective of promoting a safe, healthy, harmonious and caring culture in the community, Mr Yeung said the goal is in line with school education in Hong Kong, which also attaches great importance to positive values and attitudes.

He also met Wong Tai Sin District Council Chairman Li Tak-hong and other council members to discuss education and local issues.