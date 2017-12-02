Mainland education expo opens

Mainland studies : Members of the public visit booths at this year’s Mainland Higher Education Expo at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai to learn more about studying on the Mainland.

Mainland studies : Members of the public visit booths at this year’s Mainland Higher Education Expo at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai to learn more about studying on the Mainland.

This year’s Mainland Higher Education Expo opened today at the Convention & Exhibition Centre in Wan Chai.

The event, jointly organised by the Ministry of Education and the Education Bureau, introduces the Scheme for Admission of Hong Kong Students to Mainland Higher Education Institutions in 2018.

Visiting the expo this morning, Secretary for Education Kevin Yeung, thanked the Ministry of Education for being more flexible with entrance requirements, to offer more opportunities to students with different talents.

A total of 102 Mainland higher education institutions participating in the 2018 admission scheme have set up booths to provide a wide range of information, including faculties and subjects, admission criteria, the number of places and tuition fees.

The event also features talks by the Ministry of Education on details of the application procedures and admission arrangements under the scheme.

The expo is open to the public from 10am to 7pm today and from 10am to 6pm tomorrow. Admission is free.

Click here for more information.